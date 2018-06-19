Former CM Omar Abdullah meets J&K Governor

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra in the wake of BJP pulling out of its coalition government with the PDP in the state. "Omar Abdullah has gone to meet the Governor," NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani told PTI.

Wani said Omar will address a press conference upon his return from the Raj Bhawan to explain the party stand on the present situation to the public.

"We had a party meeting before Omar sahib went to see the Governor and we will be meeting again later in the day," he added.