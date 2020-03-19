Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

As Gogoi reached the designated spot to take the oath, opposition members raised slogans prompting Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to say that it was unbecoming of members.
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi today took oath as member of Rajya Sabha amid uproar by opposition members.
First Published on Mar 19, 2020 11:07 am