you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

As Gogoi reached the designated spot to take the oath, opposition members raised slogans prompting Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to say that it was unbecoming of members.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi today took oath as member of Rajya Sabha amid uproar by opposition members.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 11:07 am

tags #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha #Ranjan Gogoi

