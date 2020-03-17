Former CJI Gogoi’s Rajya Sabha nomination is not the first and won’t be the last

When Justice Rangnath Mishra, the former Chief Justice of India (CJI), was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1998 on a Congress ticket, most observers saw in it an open case of quid pro quo.

CJI Mishra had famously headed a Commission to inquire into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which had claimed an estimated 3,000 lives. The Commission’s findings were – from the benefit of hindsight today – calumnious. It simply found no one guilty. Mishra’s next stop, after he superannuated office, was a Rajya Sabha membership on a Congress ticket.

Déjà vu nomination

The appointment of yet another former CJI, Ranjan Gogoi, on Monday has set off a similar chain of reactions. Four months after retiring as CJI, Justice Gogoi was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha by the President of India for his outstanding contribution to the field of law.

Gogoi’s comparison with Mishra is inevitable. He had headed the five-member Constitution bench that delivered the momentous and unanimous judgment deciding the 70-year-old litigation of the disputed Babri Masjid land in Ayodhya in favour of Hindus. Justice Gogoi also headed the bench, which put SC’s stamp of approval on the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France. It would be instructive to remember that Rafale was pretty much in the headlines then and the apex court observations did much to douse the fire that surrounded the purchase of the jet fighters.

The story of Justice Bahrul Islam, who joined the Congress in 1956 and held several party posts till 1972, is even more astonishing. In April 1962, the Congress elected him to the Rajya Sabha and after unsuccessfully contesting an election in Assam, he was re-elected to the Upper House and aligned with Indira Gandhi after the Congress split. In 1972, Islam quit the Rajya Sabha and was made a judge of the Gauhati High Court. He retired in 1980, but nine months later, he was elevated to the Supreme Court. Six weeks before he retired again and a month after giving a clean chit to the then Bihar chief minister Jagannth Mishra in a corruption case, Islam quit as SC judge and filed nomination as a Congress candidate in Assam, an election that never took place because of the ongoing agitation in that state. The Congress then elected Islam for a record third term in 1983 from the Rajya Sabha!

A long history

To be sure though, the lure of post-retirement postings has plagued India’s constitutional courts for many decades, irrespective of the government or party in power. The question is not whether a pre-retirement ruling had led to securing a post-retirement government job, but whether a sitting judge who is exposed to the lure of potential future career prospects could be publicly perceived as acting fairly and impartially. Judges are but fallible human beings and personal biases can never be ruled out in decision-making.

Take the case of the appointment of Justice Sunil Gaur as the chairperson of the Prevention of Money Laundering Appellate (PMLA) Tribunal in August 2019, as an archetypal example. It brought back into the spotlight questions of constitutional significance facing the independence and credibility of India’s higher judiciary.

Gaur retired as a judge of the Delhi High Court on August 22, soon after he rejected former finance minister P Chidambaram's plea for interim protection from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media case.

At stake is the context in which the judgment was handed down. First, Gaur gave his order two days before he superannuated. Second, the INX Media case is politically sensitive and the fact that the Solicitor-General of India appeared to argue the case on behalf of the CBI is symbolic of the importance that the government attached to it. Third, Gaur's appointment was cleared within days of his retirement, which appeared to be too much of a coincidence.

Post-retirement lure is, perhaps, as old the Indian republic itself. Most judges, from Justice MC Chagla in 1958 to prominent judges in this decade, have accepted or discussed post-retirement jobs with successive governments.

The issue of judges being influenced by potential post-retirement career prospects also came up in the Constituent Assembly Debates (June 7, 1949). Professor KT Shah, Rajendra Prasad’s rival in the first Presidential Election of Independent India, moved an amendment to introduce a new Article (Article 193-A) in the Constitution calling for a complete prohibition on judges accepting government jobs post-retirement. The logic for the amendment, Shah believed, is "so simple and the principle underlying it is so clear that there could be no difference of opinion unless you desire your judiciary to be subservient or in any way influenced by the executive".

Interestingly, there is nothing in the Indian Constitution that prevents the government from offering and, judges from accepting, post-retirement jobs. To include such provisions, the Constitution would have to be amended to provide for a total restriction on judges of constitutional courts from accepting post-retirement government jobs. Articles 148 and 319 of the Constitution already contain such restrictions for the Comptroller and Auditor General and the Chairperson of UPSC, respectively.

There are some legal issues as well. Several legislations require that former Supreme Court judges head tribunals and commissions. The logical question to ask, therefore, is whether it is time to rework some of these legislations and explore the possibility of appointing experts from outside the judiciary.

In May 1997, the Supreme Court of India in its Full Court adopted a 16-point charter entitled “Restatement of Values of Judicial Life”. The document needs to be revisited to provide for detailed principles and guidance for judges to follow, including a resolution that it would be unethical and immoral for judges to discuss post-retirement career prospects until retirement.

Ranjit Bhushan is an independent journalist and former Nehru Fellow at Jamia Millia University. In a career spanning more than three decades, he has worked with Outlook, The Times of India, The Indian Express, the Press Trust of India, Associated Press, Financial Chronicle, and DNA.