    Former Chinese president Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress

    Hu, 79, who was seated to the left of Xi, was led off the stage of the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two stewards, a Reuters witness at the congress said.

    October 22, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
    Former Chinese president Hu Jintao leaves his seat next to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

    Former Chinese President Hu Jintao, the immediate predecessor of Xi Jinping, on Saturday was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party.

    Hu had appeared slightly unsteady last Sunday when he was assisted onto the same stage for the opening ceremony of the congress.

    The once-in-five-years congress concluded with amendments to the party's constitution that cements the core status of Xi and the guiding role of his political thought within the party.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #China Communist Party Congress #Hu Jintao
