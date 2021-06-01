Former BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta re-nominated to Rajya Sabha

Swapan Dasgupta. Artwork by Suneesh Kalarickal, Moneycontrol.com

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta was on June 1 re-nominated to Rajya Sabha, less than three months after he resigned from the Upper House to contest assembly elections in West Bengal.

“In exercise of powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to re-nominate Shri Swapan Dasgupta to the Council of states to fill the seat which has fallen vacant due to his resignation for his remainder term,” read the notification announcing his re-nomination to the Upper House of the Parliament.

Dasgupta, 65, was nominated to Rajya Sabha on April, 25, 2016 and had resigned on March 16, 2021. His six-year term as Rajya Sabha member ends in April next year.

Dasgupta resigned from Rajya Sabha after Trinamool Congress said it has decided to move a disqualification notice against him for “violating the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution”, after the BJP gave him ticket to contest the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

The Tenth Schedule of the Constitution says a nominated member of Parliament shall be disqualified if he or she joins a political party after the expiry of six months from the date of taking the seat.