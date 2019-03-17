App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former BJP leader Dilip Ray meets Naveen Patnaik, may re-join

According to sources, Ray reached Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence, on March 16, and held an hour-long discussion with the BJD chief.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Union minister Dilip Ray, who resigned from the BJP last year, met ruling BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, sparking speculation that he may re-join the regional party.

According to sources, Ray reached Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence, on March 16, and held an hour-long discussion with the BJD chief.

Other senior BJD leaders were also present during the meeting, they said.

Ray, one of the founder members of the BJD, was ousted from the party following differences of opinion with Patnaik in early 2000.

He had subsequently joined the BJP.

Ray was elected to Odisha Assembly from Rourkela assembly segment in 2014, as a BJP candidate, and had played a vital role in the victory of party's Sundergarh Lok Sabha candidate Jual Oram, who later became a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.

Ray is believed to be a staunch loyalist of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

Ray and another veteran non-Congress leader Bijay Mohapatra had resigned from the BJP last year, alleging that they were ignored by the state party leadership in Odisha.

A number of senior BJD leaders, including MPs, have favoured Ray's re-entry into the ruling party.

However, there was no word from Patnaik on whether Ray and Bijay Mohapatra would join the regional party.

The sources said both the leaders may join the BJD on March 17.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #BJD #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Lakshmi's NTR: Ram Gopal Varma to File a Case Against CBFC for Delay i ...

Asian Championship is Next Challenge for Vinesh and Bajrang

'Epitome of Integrity': Nation Mourns Loss of Manohar Parrikar on Soci ...

No Compromise on NC Contesting 3 Seats in Kashmir Valley: Omar on Pre- ...

Manohar Parrikar: The IITian Who Engineered BJP's Rise in Goa

Ronaldo Rested as Genoa Inflict Juve's First Serie A Defeat

Navy Deployed Strategic Assets on Operational Deployment after Pulwama ...

India Deploys CRPF Commando Squad to Guard Embassy in Baghdad

IPL 2019 | Smith, Warner Return to IPL After Ball-tampering Row

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Five Indians among 50 killed in terror attack at New Zealand’s Chris ...

ISL 2018-19 Final LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match updates: Go ...

Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of rig ...

The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles ...

Rahul Gandhi erred by targeting Narendra Modi in Rafale row, not much ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Love Death + Robots review: Netflix animated series is LSD-laced gourm ...

IL&FS group to receive first set of bids under asset monetisation proc ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can ...

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...

Congress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'sham ...

Saalumarada Thimmakka: All you need to know about 106-year-old Padma S ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Renuka Shahane has an EPIC response to MJ Akbar's #MainBhiChowkidar tw ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.