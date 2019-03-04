App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Biju Janata Dal MP Jay Panda joins BJP

In January 2018, Panda was suspended from the BJD for anti-party activities. Subsequently, he resigned from the party and the Lok Sabha in May and June last year

File Pic: Jay Panda (R) seen with Venkaiah Naidu.(Twitter/ @PandaJay)
Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Baijayant Jay Panda, who was first suspended and then quit the party last year, is said to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 4.

Top BJP sources had earlier told Hindustan Times that Panda would join the saffron party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. Panda represented the Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat from Odisha until his resignation from the Lower House last year.

While BJP national secretary Suresh Pujari had said he is yet to get any official confirmation on the same, he told the publication, “Baijayant would any day be an asset for the BJP.”

Meanwhile, brushing aside the news, BJD MP Prasanna Acharya had told the newspaper that Panda joining the BJP won’t affect the party’s popularity. “In the past, several people have left the BJD. But the regional party has become more and more popular,” Acharya added.

In January 2018, Panda was suspended from the BJD for anti-party activities. Subsequently, he resigned from the party and the Lok Sabha in May and June last year after serious differences with BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In mid-2017, Panda had become the face of dissent within the BJD after he called for “introspection” in the wake of BJP sweeping the state’s panchayat elections.

It is said Panda was all set to join the BJP last year, but things did not work out. In the last couple of months, he is believed to be toying with the idea of floating his own regional party or joining the Congress.

BJP sources have also told the newspaper that Panda would not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls this year, but would try to get the BJD vote split in the Odisha Assembly elections, that are scheduled to take place simultaneously with the general elections this year.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #Biju Janata Dal (BJD) #BJD Lok Sabha Leader Jay Panda #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

