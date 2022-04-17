English
    Former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora joins TMC

    Bora, as a joint candidate of the opposition parties in Assam, had unsuccessfully contested the recent Rajya Sabha election.

    PTI
    April 17, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
    Ripun Bora joins TMC in presence of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on April 17, 2022 (Image: Twitter/@abhishekaitc)

    Former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora on Sunday joined the TMC in the presence of party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee here.

    “Delighted to welcome Shri@ripunbora, Former Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development, Minister of Education in Assam, former Rajya Sabha MP & former President of Assam Pradesh Congress committee! He joined us today in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc,” the Trinamool Congress said on Twitter.

    Bora, as a joint candidate of the opposition parties in Assam, had unsuccessfully contested the recent Rajya Sabha election.

    Banerjee also welcomed him to the West Bengal’s ruling party.

    “Extending a very warm welcome to Shri @ripunbora, a stalwart and skilled politician, who joined the @AITCofficial family today. We are extremely pleased to have you onboard and look forward to working together for the well-being of our people!,” he tweeted. PTI PNT SSG BDC BDC



    PTI
    Tags: #Assam #Congress #Ripun Bora #Trinamool Congress
    first published: Apr 17, 2022 06:25 pm
