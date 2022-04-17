Former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora joins TMC

Former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora on Sunday joined the TMC in the presence of party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee here.“Delighted to welcome Shri@ripunbora, Former Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development, Minister of Education in Assam, former Rajya Sabha MP & former President of Assam Pradesh Congress committee! He joined us today in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc,” the Trinamool Congress said on Twitter.
Extending a very warm welcome to Shri @ripunbora, a stalwart and skilled politician, who joined the @AITCofficial family today.We are extremely pleased to have you onboard and look forward to working together for the well-being of our people! pic.twitter.com/Tz0Q691Egd
— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) April 17, 2022
Bora, as a joint candidate of the opposition parties in Assam, had unsuccessfully contested the recent Rajya Sabha election.
Banerjee also welcomed him to the West Bengal’s ruling party.
