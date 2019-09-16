Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao dies

Senior TDP leader and former Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was declared dead at a hospital here on September 16 amid speculation that he committed suicide.

He was 72.

Mystery appeared to shroud the death of Rao as the exact cause of death was not immediately known and a senior police official said matter is being investigated.

TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy said Rao was reportedly brought to the Basavatarakam Cancer hospital here by his staff.

Rao, a medical doctor, has been a director of the Basavatarakam Cancer hospital.

The six-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) was the Speaker from 2014 – when the state bifurcated – until 2019 when TDP lost power. He had also served as a state minister earlier.

Reddy said he and other TDP leaders visited the hospital after coming to know about the former Andhra Speaker's death.

Rao's daughter, who was present at the hospital, was in a state of shock and they could not ask her what had happened, Reddy said.

Police investigation was on into the matter, he said.

Rao lost the Assembly elections in May this year from Sattenapalli in Guntur district.

He was elected to the Assembly from Guntur district on six occasions.

He had been a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) since its inception and had held key portfolios including Home, major irrigation, panchayat raj, rural development and health, in the governments of TDP founder late N T Rama Rao and incumbent TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP chief K Laxman and several other leaders condoled the death of Siva Prasada Rao.