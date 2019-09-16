App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao dies

The six-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) was the Speaker from 2014 – when the state bifurcated – until 2019 when TDP lost power. He had also served as a state minister earlier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Kodela Siva Prasada Rao/Facebook
Image: Kodela Siva Prasada Rao/Facebook

Senior TDP leader and former Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was declared dead at a hospital here on September 16 amid speculation that he committed suicide.

He was 72.

Mystery appeared to shroud the death of Rao as the exact cause of death was not immediately known and a senior police official said matter is being investigated.

Close

TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy said Rao was reportedly brought to the Basavatarakam Cancer hospital here by his staff.

related news

Rao, a medical doctor, has been a director of the Basavatarakam Cancer hospital.

The six-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) was the Speaker from 2014 – when the state bifurcated – until 2019 when TDP lost power. He had also served as a state minister earlier.

Reddy said he and other TDP leaders visited the hospital after coming to know about the former Andhra Speaker's death.

Rao's daughter, who was present at the hospital, was in a state of shock and they could not ask her what had happened, Reddy said.

Police investigation was on into the matter, he said.

Rao lost the Assembly elections in May this year from Sattenapalli in Guntur district.

He was elected to the Assembly from Guntur district on six occasions.

He had been a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) since its inception and had held key portfolios including Home, major irrigation, panchayat raj, rural development and health, in the governments of TDP founder late N T Rama Rao and incumbent TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP chief K Laxman and several other leaders condoled the death of Siva Prasada Rao.

(With PTI inputs).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.