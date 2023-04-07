 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and hit out at the Congress leadership for its inability to accept people's verdict and make course correction.

Former Congress leader and last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slamming the leadership of the opposition party.

Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and hit out at the Congress leadership for its inability to accept people's verdict and make course correction.

They believe they are correct and all others, including the people of India, are wrong, he said.

They want authority to control but don't want to work hard or take any responsibility, said the four-time former MLA, who had quit the Congress last month.