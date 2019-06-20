Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu will be evicted from his house: YSRCP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be evicted from his house, Mangalagiri legislator Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has said.

According to a report in The Times of India, Reddy, a member of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has said that Naidu’s house is illegal as it was constructed on a riverbed.

Naidu had recently written to the newly-formed state government seeking permission to use 'Praja Vedika', an extension of his residential building, for official purposes and to meet party workers.

As the Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Naidu enjoys the status of a cabinet minister and had sought to use the building complex for official purpose as a part of his entitlement, the report pointed out.

While the state government is yet to respond to Naidu’s request, Reddy told media persons that the former chief minister will be evicted from his house. Reddy, who defeated Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh in the recently-concluded Assembly polls, is set to become the chairman of AP State Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).

Reddy had earlier moved the High Court over illegal constructions on the right bank of Krishna River in Guntur district. In his petition, he had asserted that these constructions, including Naidu’s residence, are made in violation of the River Conservation Act.

Criticising Naidu for putting up in an illicit construction, Reddy told the newspaper, “We will make Naidu vacate the illegal construction through a legal process.”

Naidu has been staying in the riverside bungalow for the last four years. While the house actually belongs to a private person, it was taken on lease by the TDP government to serve as the official residence of their chief minister. After the state administration moved from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, ‘Praja Vedika’ or meeting hall was constructed in order to hold meetings with party workers.