Forget past differences with SP, says BSP supremo Mayawati on 63rd birthday. Easier said than done?

Days after the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced their decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls together from Uttar Pradesh, BSP satrap Mayawati, on her 63rd birthday, appealed to members and workers of both parties to forget their past differences.

As the leader was greeted by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at her residence in Lucknow on her birthday on January 15, she said, “Forget past differences and ensure the victory of all joint candidates of SP and BSP. This will be my ideal birthday gift.”

The parties, which have decided to contest general elections on a 50-50 seat-sharing deal, are itching to bury the hatchet in an attempt to make a formidable alliance to beat the BJP, which had won 71 out of 80 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. While the SP had managed to win a meagre five seats, the BSP won none.

But it won’t be easy for the bitter rivals to forget and forgive, especially after witnessing a dark past in the history of Indian politics.

One incident that is bound to haunt Mayawati is the 1995 guest-house episode. In 1993, the BSP had entered into an alliance with SP for the first time, after Kanshi Ram shook hands with Mulayam Singh Yadav, and the former was appointed chief minister.

However, one fine morning in the year 1995, Kanshi Ram and Mayawati decided to pull the rug from under Mulayam Singh’s feet. The BSP withdrew their support and joined the BJP, which led to the fall of the SP government. The move did not go well with Mulayam Singh. What ensued has been etched in the history of Indian politics as the ‘Hidden Black Day’.

On June 2, 1995, enraged members and workers of the SP, including a few MLAs as well as MPs, marched to Guest House in Mirabai Marg in Lucknow where Mayawati was staying. What started as ferocious anti-sloganeering soon became violent. Mayawati was locked inside the guest house, while SP workers broke the door, barged into Mayawati’s room and attacked her.

After that day, Mayawati told media persons that she feared that she will be raped. In response, the then SP chief Mulayam Singh, calling her a parkati aurat [taking a jibe at her bob-cut hairstyle] had said, “Is she so beautiful that anyone would want to rape her?”

While this could be the ugliest it could ever get, admonitions from either side never stopped there. Both parties have engaged in hideous mudslinging and name-calling. In fact, in January 2017, Akhilesh launched a rather tasteless and sexist jibe at Mayawati by saying “Jagah kaise de dete unhe?Kitni jagah leti hain vo, unka toh chunav chinh hathi hai."

The BSP supremo too had launched a scathing attack at SP, slamming both Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh for the lawlessness in the state and inefficacy of their policies. Addressing a public gathering in June 2016, she had said,“Once the BSP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh in the 2017 Assembly elections, its special agenda will be to put all the goondas, mafia and communal forces getting patronage under the Samajwadi Party government behind bars, which is their rightful place.”

Through the years, whenever either of the parties were asked about the prospects of an alliance, not only have they responded with a cold NO; at one time there was so much bad blood between the two parties that Mayawati wrote a letter to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2012, seeking special protection as she claimed she had threat to her life from SP office bearers.

Since 1995, whenever the SP has made overtures to the BSP, Mayawati has always declined with disdain. Except, last year when there was a realization between the parties that pooling in resources could be the only way to hold off the BJP in the state. Mayawati, who has been out of power for almost six years and has a shrinking footprint in the rest of the country, agreed to support the SP for the Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

The SP won the bypolls that were held on March 11, 2018, wresting the high-stake seats from the BJP. After the spectacular win, Akhilesh thanked Mayawati for the only fruitful alliance strategy the two parties have witnessed. This had also raised conjectures of an alliance for the bigger battle in 2019.

Now that the two parties have come together 24 years after the Guest House episode only “to defeat the BJP”, both want to paint the picture of a daunting alternative, but the cracks of the past seem difficult to fill.