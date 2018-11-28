App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 02:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign Ministers of Mozambique, Gabon in Delhi; to hold talks with Swaraj

Jose Condugua Antonio Pacheco, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Mozambique, who will be in India until December 2, will meet Swaraj on November 29 and also hold delegation level talks.

PTI
The foreign ministers of Mozambique and Gabon arrived here on November 28 and are scheduled to meet their Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj during their visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Jose Condugua Antonio Pacheco, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Mozambique, who will be in India until December 2, will meet Swaraj on November 29 and also hold delegation level talks.

On November 30, he will address the Indian Council of World Affairs and attend the India-Mozambique Business Forum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Mozambique in 2016.

Immongault Jean Eudes Regis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gabon, who is in India till November 30, will meet Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu and Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on November 29.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #India #Politics #Sushma Swaraj #world

