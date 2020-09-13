172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|for-the-first-time-in-20-years-no-all-party-meeting-before-start-of-monsoon-session-report-5832871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last few days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

For the first time in 20 years, no all-party meeting before start of Monsoon Session: Report

Parliament had adjourned sine die due to the coronavirus pandemic in March

Moneycontrol News

For the first time in over two decades, the traditional all-party meeting, a fixture before the start of Parliament session, will not take place this year, news channel NDTV reported.

This is owing to the growing differences between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the opposition, according to the report.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee has been called on September 13. Issues such as the abolition of Question Hour and the curtailing of Zero Hour are expected to be discussed, according to the report.

Close

While the Opposition is expected to raise the issue of the government's handling of COVID-19 pandemic, the India-China standoff and the contraction in economy, reports suggest that a discussion on the situation with China might not be allowed.

related news

ALSO READ: Monsoon Session of Parliament to witness many first-time measures in view of COVID-19

Earlier in 2017, the government had refused discussion on Doklam standoff with China citing national security.

Parliament had adjourned sine die due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a countrywide lockdown to check the spread of the disease.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will function in separate shifts. Lok Sabha will function from 9 am to 1 pm on the first day and from 3 pm to 7 pm till October 1. Rajya Sabha will function from 3 pm to 7 pm the first day and 9 am to 1 pm the rest of the days. The Parliament has decided to work even on weekends his time around.
First Published on Sep 13, 2020 03:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.