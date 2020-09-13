For the first time in 20 years, no all-party meeting before start of Monsoon Session: Report

For the first time in over two decades, the traditional all-party meeting, a fixture before the start of Parliament session, will not take place this year, news channel NDTV reported.

This is owing to the growing differences between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the opposition, according to the report.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee has been called on September 13. Issues such as the abolition of Question Hour and the curtailing of Zero Hour are expected to be discussed, according to the report.

While the Opposition is expected to raise the issue of the government's handling of COVID-19 pandemic, the India-China standoff and the contraction in economy, reports suggest that a discussion on the situation with China might not be allowed.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Session of Parliament to witness many first-time measures in view of COVID-19

Earlier in 2017, the government had refused discussion on Doklam standoff with China citing national security.

Parliament had adjourned sine die due to the coronavirus pandemic in March, just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a countrywide lockdown to check the spread of the disease.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will function in separate shifts. Lok Sabha will function from 9 am to 1 pm on the first day and from 3 pm to 7 pm till October 1. Rajya Sabha will function from 3 pm to 7 pm the first day and 9 am to 1 pm the rest of the days. The Parliament has decided to work even on weekends his time around.