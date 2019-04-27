Foolishness of demonetisation, 'Gabbar Singh Tax' was not done by anyone in 70 years: Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strident criticism of the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi on April 27 said in the last 70 years, the "foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax" was not done by anybody.

"In the past 70 years, the foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax (Gandhi's coinage for the Goods and Services Tax or GST) was not done by anyone," Rahul Gandhi said at an election meeting in Unchahar in Rabeareli from where UPA chairperson and his mother Sonia Gandhi is seeking reelection to the Lok Sabha.

His remarks come against the backdrop of repeated attacks by the prime minister on the Congress, holding it responsible for all ills since the country got Independence.

"Chowkidar (watchman) has done 'chori' (theft) of factories and employment of people of Raebareli and Amethi (the Lok Sabha seat represented by the Congress chief)," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also accused Modi of not wanting to fill 22 lakh vacant posts in the government.

The Congress president asked the gathering, "Where is Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi - in jail or outside?"

Charging the prime minister of taking away money from "our pocket, your pocket", he promised that the Congress will ensure that the people get back their money.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd