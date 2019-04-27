App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foolishness of demonetisation, 'Gabbar Singh Tax' was not done by anyone in 70 years: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also accused Modi of not wanting to fill 22 lakh vacant posts in the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strident criticism of the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi on April 27 said in the last 70 years, the "foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax" was not done by anybody.

"In the past 70 years, the foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax (Gandhi's coinage for the Goods and Services Tax or GST) was not done by anyone," Rahul Gandhi said at an election meeting in Unchahar in Rabeareli from where UPA chairperson and his mother Sonia Gandhi is seeking reelection to the Lok Sabha.

His remarks come against the backdrop of repeated attacks by the prime minister on the Congress, holding it responsible for all ills since the country got Independence.

"Chowkidar (watchman) has done 'chori' (theft) of factories and employment of people of Raebareli and Amethi (the Lok Sabha seat represented by the Congress chief)," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also accused Modi of not wanting to fill 22 lakh vacant posts in the government.

The Congress president asked the gathering, "Where is Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi - in jail or outside?"

Charging the prime minister of taking away money from "our pocket, your pocket", he promised that the Congress will ensure that the people get back their money.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
First Published on Apr 27, 2019 03:04 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

SOTY 2: Alia Bhatt to shake a leg with Tiger Shroff in the Hook Up Son ...

Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna reveals his role in Rajinikanth's Darba ...

Shah Rukh Khan feels that his ‘Mini-Me’ Abram is a reflection of h ...

Avengers Endgame box office collection: This Marvel superhero film is ...

Sushmita Sen flaunts a beautiful ring as she poses with beau Rohman Sh ...

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin snap back at pregnancy and Selena Gom ...

Mary Kom’s voice packs a punch as she sings this rock number

Prince Charles could choose an unexpected name when he becomes king

Avengers Endgame box office collection: This MCU giant collects Rs 2,1 ...

Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff Set to Sizzle in SOTY 2 'Hook Up Song,' Sh ...

Harvey Weinstein’s #MeToo Trial Postponed by 3 Months, to Now Take P ...

Priyanka Chopra's Yellow Mesh Pullover is the Latest Summer Fad

Days After 20 Students Ended Their Lives, Panel Submits Report on Tela ...

Indian Teenager's Dance to 'Agneepath' Song Amazes 'Britian's Got Tale ...

Case Against BJP's New Face Gautam Gambhir for Holding Rally Without P ...

Nobody Did the Foolishness of Note Ban, 'Gabbar Singh Tax' in Last 70 ...

Zuckerberg Believes Localising Facebook Data in India Will Come With H ...

Plea in Delhi Court to Restrict Media from Publishing Sexual Harassmen ...

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

"It was humiliating," says IAS officer punished for allegedly searchin ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

Avengers: Endgame — A look at where the Marvel Cinematic Universe co ...

Sri Lanka: At least 16 killed as police raid suspected bomber hideout ...

Mohammed Mohsin, Karnataka-cadre IAS officer who searched PM's chopper ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Gorakhpur, caste equations set to complicate matte ...

About 200 US companies seek to move manufacturing base from China to I ...

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019: After failing to live up to the early-seas ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Child-appropriate literature: Should young readers be shielded from ce ...

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e now available starting Rs 46,990: All y ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.