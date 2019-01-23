App
Politics
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Following Modi's trail, Naveen Patnaik to address rallies where PM held meets

As PM Modi addressed three public meetings at Khurda, Baripada and Bolangir between December 24 and January 15, Patnaik too has plans to speak to the people in those places

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Odisha Chief Minister Patnaik has planned to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trail and address public meetings where the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held congregations during the past few months.

As Modi addressed three public meetings at Khurda, Baripada and Bolangir between December 24 and January 15, Patnaik too has plans to speak to the people in those places, a senior party official said.

"The BJD president has decided to visit all the places where Prime Minister Modi had addressed public meetings in the past two months," he said.

Modi had addressed a public meeting at Jharsuguda in western Odisha on September 22 last year. Patnaik would visit the place on January 24.

"We are planning a congregation of more than 1 lakh people at BJD president and chief minister's meeting at Jharsuguda," the leader said.

As Modi had visited Bolangir, another western Odisha district on January 15, the BJD supremo will also visit that place on January 24, he said.

Similarly, Patnaik will visit Baripada, the district headquarters of tribal dominated Mayurbhanj district on January 30. Modi had addressed a public meeting there on January 5.

As Khurda is only 20 km from state capital Bhubaneswar, the chief minister will address a meeting there in near future.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 08:17 am

tags #BJD #BJP #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha #Politics

