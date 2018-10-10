App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Focus on 'corruption' in BJP govt, Rahul Gandhi tells Youth Congress workers

“The Congress president's focus was on exposing the BJP government, which is involved in corruption, like in the Rafale deal,” Rajasthan Youth Congress president Ashok Chandna told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday urged Youth Congress workers to take the issue of “corruption” in the Rafale aircraft deal to the village level as the party gears up for the Assembly elections in December.

Gandhi attended a meeting of the national executive of the Youth Congress here before leaving for Bikaner for a 'Maha Sankalp' public meeting

On Tuesday, he addressed public meetings in Dholpur, Bharatpur and Dausa districts.

“The prime minister is favouring top industrialists and not paying heed to farmers and the poor and this is what Rahul Gandhi wants the Youth Congress to tell people across the country,” Chandna said after the Jaipur meeting.

Gandhi asked the Youth Congress to follow the party's ideology and work with dedication to strengthen democracy, Chandna said.

The national executive meeting was also attended by Youth Congress national president Keshav Chand Yadav, vice president Srinivas B V and general secretary and state in-charge Devender Kadyan.

Gandhi interacted with young entrepreneurs at a separate meeting.

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot, All India Congress Committee general secretary and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and AICC general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Rajasthan Avinash Pande were also present at the meetings.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 03:41 pm

