First time treasury benches forestalled debate: Chidambaram on FM's 'no debate on budget' lament

Apr 05, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday expressed anguish over the Parliament not having a debate on the Union Budget as proceedings in both Houses have been a washout so far and accused the Opposition of resorting to diversionary tactics to distract people’s attention from the “success story” of the Indian economy.

Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at the government on Wednesday after Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman expressed anguish over the Parliament not having a debate on the Union Budget, saying it’s for the first time in Indian parliamentary history that the treasury benches started disruption and forestalled debate.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, “Hon’ble FM has lamented that there was no debate in Parliament on the Budget. Who was responsible for the Budget being passed without debate?” “It is for the first time in Indian parliamentary history that the Treasury Benches started the din and disruption and forestalled debate,” the former finance minister said.

In another tweet, Chidambaram said that according to the World Bank, the five-year average growth of the Modi government (2019-2024) will be 4.08 per cent.