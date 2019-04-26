First time pro-incumbency wave in country: PM Narendra Modi

Pro-incumbency wave is being witnessed for the first time in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told party workers on Friday before filing his nomination papers here. Noting that the mood is festive from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Modi said party workers are the real candidates.

The prime minister said he has worked honestly for good governance and the people have made up their minds that they want Modi sarkar again.

"During yesterday's roadshow here, I have sensed the hard work of party cadre," he said amid chants of "Modi Modi" from the gathering.