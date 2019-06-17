App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

First session of 17th Lok Sabha begins, PM Modi, Members take oath

As soon as the House met, the Members stood in silence for a few minutes as per the convention after the assembling of the new Lok Sabha. When Modi's name was called out, Members from the ruling NDA thumped the desk greeting the Prime Minister with slogans such as 'Modi Modi' and "Bharat Mata ki Jai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Leader of the House and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who took oath as Members of the 17th Lok Sabha that commenced here on Monday.

As soon as the House met, the Members stood in silence for a few minutes as per the convention after the assembling of the new House.

When Modi's name was called out by the Secretary General for taking oath, Members from the ruling NDA thumped the desk greeting the Prime Minister with slogans such as 'Modi Modi' and "Bharat Mata ki Jai.

The panel of presiding officers - K Suresh, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and B Mehtab - took oath as Members after the Prime Minister.

While the Prime Minister and most of Union Ministers took oath in Hindi, Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Sripad Naik, Ashwini Chaubey and Pratap Chandra Sarangi took oath in Sanskrit.

While D V Sadananda Gowda and Prahlad Joshi took oath in Kannada, Harsimrat Kaur Badal took oath in Punjabi. Union Ministers Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Raosaheb Patil Danbe took oath in Marathi, Jitendra Singh in Dogri, Babul Supriyo in English, Rameshwar Teli in Assamese and Debashree

Choudhury in Bangla.

BJD leader Mehtab took oath in Odiya. UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq

Abdullah, DMK leaders Kanizmohi, A Raja were present in the House in the initial hours.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi was not seen when the House met.Earlier the new session began with playing of the National Anthem. Before the House met, Virendra Kumar was sworn in as Pro-Tem Speaker by President Ramnath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 11:25 am

tags #India #Politics

