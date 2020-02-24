App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

First see what's happening under your watch: Uddhav Thackeray to BJP

He asked why no "terrorist" (assailant) involved in the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last month has been arrested so far by the BJP-ruled Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hours after the BJP criticised the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation over the law and order situation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hit back at the party saying that those targeting his government should first see what is happening under their watch.

Thackeray was talking to reporters on the eve of the Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Earlier in the day, the state BJP criticised his government over the recent incidents of crime against women in the state.

When asked about the BJP's allegations, Thackeray said, "Every crime against women is condemnable and not a single such incident should occur again."

"While targeting us, the BJP should also see what is happening in the states ruled by it. Especially in the centrally-ruled New Delhi, where terrorists stormed the JNU and beat the students," he said.

"I am going to call those assailants as terrorists. Despite so many days, not a single assailant has been arrested so far," he said.

"Those targeting us on unjustified grounds should first see what is happening under their watch and then comment about us," Thackeray added.

Thirty-four people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5 when a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.

Thackeray also said the BJP does not have monopoly over Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Earlier in the day, the BJP alleged that despite Congress's deliberate insult of Savarkar, the Shiv Sena was sticking to power like glue.

Replying to a query on it, Thackeray said, "BJP does not have monopoly over Savarkar. I will speak on the issue of Savarkar if it comes for discussion in the House during the budget session."

"When the then central government removed the name plaque of Savarkar (at Cellular Jail) in Andaman island, the BJP did not ask then Lt Governor Ram Kapse to step down in protest," he said.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 08:31 am

tags #BJP #India #Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray

