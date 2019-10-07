App
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Firms staying closed 10 days a month due to recession, govt doing nothing: Priyanka Gandhi

She took to Twitter to attack the government over the country's low economic growth

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 7 accused the government of doing nothing to improve the country's economy even as various companies have resorted to staying shut for several days every month due to lack of work.

She took to Twitter to attack the government over the country's low economic growth.

"Companies are being shut down for 10 days in a month due to recession as there is no work. But the BJP government has deliberately closed its agenda for improving the economy," said Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi.

Close

"The economy is in real bad shape and the government is shying away from finding a solution to improve it," she added.

related news

She also attached with her Tweet a news report which said companies are being shut down for 10 days in a month due to recession and bad economy in the country.

First Published on Oct 7, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

