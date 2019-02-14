FIR lodged against Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna over 'Accidental Prime Minister' movie

Muzaffarpur Police has lodged an FIR against actors Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna and 12 others on a district court's direction in connection with the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

The FIR was lodged at the Kanti police station on Tuesday after the court took objection to non-compliance of its January 8 order in this regard.

Kher, Khanna and 12 others named in the FIR are associated with the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister' based on the tenure of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

The court had on January 8 ordered police to lodge an FIR against the actors and 12 others on a complaint filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha with a plea that the movie presented Manmohan Singh and a number of other public figures in bad light.

Ojha said he had moved the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Saba Alam on February 4 to mention that its order was not complied with by the police.

"On this, the court issued show-cause notice to Kanti police station through the Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police after which police lodged an FIR yesterday (Tuesday)," Ojha told reporters Wednesday.

When contacted, Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said after the matter came to his cognisance, he ordered the police station to comply with the court's order.

Police have lodged the FIR under IPC sections 295, 153, 153A, 293, 504, 506, 120B and 34 which relate to promoting enmity among different groups, sale of obscene objects, insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal conspiracy etc.

In his complaint, Ojha named Kher (who plays the character of Manmohan Singh), as well as Akshaye Khanna, who plays the role Singh's media adviser Sanjaya Baru, on whose book the movie is said to be based upon.

Others named in the complaint include actors depicting the roles of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president (then national general secretary) Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his deputy Lal Krishna Advani and RJD leader Lalu Prasad.

The producer, director and other key persons associated with the film were also named in the complaint.

The complainant had alleged that he felt hurt upon watching the promos of the movie, which was not released at that time, wherein the public figures were portrayed in a manner that projected a poor image of the country.

The movie was released on January 11, 2019.