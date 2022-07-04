English
    FIR in Chhattisgarh against BJP MPs for fake Rahul Gandhi video: Congress

    The FIR against the MPs and three others was registered in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, chief of the party's media and publicity team Pawan Khera said.

    PTI
    July 04, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST

    The Congress on Monday said an FIR has been registered against BJP MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Subrat Pathak on its complaint related to a fake video of Rahul Gandhi, allegedly aimed at disturbing communal harmony.

    The FIR against the MPs and three others was registered in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, chief of the party's media and publicity team Pawan Khera said.

    He said the Congress has also lodged complaints against them in Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

    This follows Congress leader Jairam Ramesh writing to BJP president J P Nadda that the party should initiate action against its leaders for spreading fake news against Rahul Gandhi.
