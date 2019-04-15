App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

FIR filed against Azam Khan for 'underwear' jibe against Jaya Prada

District magistrate of Rampur Aajaneya Kumar Singh Monday told PTI, "An FIR has been registered against Azam Khan under section 509 of the IPC (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and under sections of the Representation of People's Act."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

An FIR was registered on Monday against senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his "underwear" jibe against BJP leader and film actor Jaya Prada who is fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him.

District magistrate of Rampur Aajaneya Kumar Singh Monday told PTI, "An FIR has been registered against Azam Khan under section 509 of the IPC (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and under sections of the Representation of People's Act."

On Sunday, without naming the actor, Khan told the gathering in an election rally in Rampur "... you got represented (by her) for 10 years.

"People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognize it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear. (Rampur waalo, Uttar Pradesh waalo, Hindustan waalo, usski asliyat samajhne mein aapko 17 baras lag gaye. Main 17 dinon mein pehchaan gaya ki inke neeche kaa jo underwear hai, woh khaki rang kaa hai),” said Khan.

related news

The video of Khan's purported speech was also doing the rounds on various social media platform.

However, Azam Monday clarified that he had not named anyone in his speech.

"I have not taken the name of any person, nor did I tell the positive aspect or negative aspect of anyone. I only referred to a sick person in Delhi, who deserves sympathy, and who had once said that he will spray bullets on me with 150 rifles...I only said that it took people long to identify them, and the same mistake was committed by our party leaders as well," the SP leader said.

"It was also known that there was a RSS pant on his body, and pants are worn by men. If anyone can prove that I had taken any name, or maligned anyone, then I will not contest the polls," Khan added.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 01:46 pm

tags #Azam Khan #FIR #India #Jaya Prada #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry is too hot to handle ...

Exclusive: Rani Mukerji’s brother makes film on bipolar disorder; sp ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially 'single' after three y ...

Kalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a ...

Game of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message ...

IMF Awaits Assurance from Pakistan on China's Loans, May Delay Bailout ...

PUBG Mobile Ban: Now Iraq is Considering Banning The Popular Battle Ro ...

After SC Rap, EC Bars Adityanath from Campaigning for 72 Hours, Mayawa ...

Turned Away at 3am by Yogi Adityanath, BJP's UP Ally Decides to Go it ...

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Images Leaked Ahead of Global Debut

NRI Who Wanted to Vote Posted Ticket to India Online, Pranksters Cance ...

Arjun Kapoor Intimidates with His Eyes in India's Most Wanted Poster, ...

Most Discounted Phones in India: Apple iPhone XR, Poco F1, Redmi Note ...

Mehbooba Accuses BJP of Creating Fear Psychosis Under Guise of Nationa ...

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains, Nifty above 11,650; TCS gains, In ...

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Infosys shares dive 5% after Q4 results

Metropolis Healthcare lists at 9% premium over issue price

Azam Khan's 'khakhi underwear' remark: Sushma Swaraj says 'Draupadi di ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

EC crackdown on poll code violations unmistakable, but more gumption n ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.