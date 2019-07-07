App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

FIR against Subramanian Swamy over alleged remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Based on a complaint of Jashpur district Congress president Pawan Agrawal, the FIR was registered at Pathalgaon police station on July 6 night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chhattisgarh police have lodged an FIR against BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy following a complaint that he allegedly made a false statement against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, police said on July 7.

Based on a complaint of Jashpur district Congress president Pawan Agrawal, the First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Pathalgaon police station on July 6 night, Jashpur Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Baghel told PTI.

In his written complaint, Agrawal said Swamy alleged that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine, and added that the BJP leader has no right and facts to make such a statement.

Close

"Swamy himself knows that his statement was false and intentional to insult Rahul Gandhiji. Swamy knows that his statement can encourage enmity between political parties and provoke people. Such a statement can disturb peace among people," he said in the complaint.

related news

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), 505(2) (intent to incite any class or community of a person) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), the SP said.

Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said, "Swamy's statement is unacceptable and highly condemnable. It has disrespected Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party in the state and all over the country. He has no moral and legal right to make such a false statement."

Various wings of the Congress, including the Youth Congress, Women's Congress and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in the state have been filing complaint against Swamy at police stations in all the districts and development block headquarters since July 6 night, he said.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 7, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.