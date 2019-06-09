FIR against scribe for social media post against Yogi Adityanath illegal, arbitrary: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Calling the "detention" of journalist Prashant Kanojia illegal and arbitrary, Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi on June 9 urged the Allahabad High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the matter.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on June 8 booked journalist Prashant Kanojia for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.



The detention of #PrashantKanojia for merely posting a video which fell foul of actors of State government is illegal, arbitrary and a grave miscarriage of justice. Would request the Allahabad High Court to take suo Motu cognizance of the matter.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a sub-inspector at Hazratganj Police Station on June 7 night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

The verified Twitter handle of Kanojia @PJkanojia said that he is alumnus of IIMC and Mumbai university and is associated with some media organisations.