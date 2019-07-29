App
Politics
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 others after Unnao rape survivor's accident: Police

The FIR, in which 15-20 unnamed people were also mentioned, was registered at the Gurbuxganj police station in Raebareli.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was among the 10 people named in an FIR registered on July 29 in connection with a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed, police said.

The FIR, in which 15-20 unnamed people were also mentioned, was registered at the Gurbuxganj police station in Raebareli, they said.

"FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code's sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) against 10 named persons, including the BJP MLA, and 15-20 others," a police officer said.

Close

Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, was arrested in 2018 for allegedly raping the teenage girl at his residence in 2017.

The case was registered on a complaint from the rape survivor's uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in the Raebareli jail, police said.

A truck hit the car carrying the rape survivor, her family and lawyer when they were going to meet Mahesh Singh on July 28.

Besides the BJP legislator, Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyanendra Singh, Rinku Singh, Awadhesh Singh have been named in the FIR.

The rape survivor's uncle alleged that the MLA got the car hit on July 28.

"I am sure that the car was hit for killing all of them by the BJP MLA and his men," he said in his complaint.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 05:55 pm

