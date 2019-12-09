Finland's Sanna Marin, 34, is world's youngest PM; check out other heads of state under 40

Sanna Marin, who will become the Prime Minister of Finland, is the youngest head of state in the world. Check out the youngest serving leaders from across the world. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Sanna Marin, Finland's Transport Minister has been selected to lead the Social Democratic party. She is expected to be sworn in as Prime Minister of the Northern European nation this week. The 34-year-old will not only become the youngest PM of Finland, but will be the youngest head of state of an country in the world. Here are some of the youngest serving leaders in the world, and believe it or not, they are all under 40. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Oleksiy Honcharuk | Post: Prime Minister of Ukraine | Age: 35 (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Nayib Bukele| Post: President of El Salvador | Age: 38 (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Jacinda Ardern | Post: Prime Minister of New Zealand | Age: 39 (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Fritz William Michel | Post: Prime Minister of Haiti | Age: 39 (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Carlos Alvarado Quesada | Post: President of Costa Rica | Age: 39 (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Xavier Espot Zamora | Post: Prime Minister of Andorra | Age: 39 (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Leo Varadkar | Post: Taoiseach of Ireland | Age: 39 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Dec 9, 2019 05:36 pm