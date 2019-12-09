Finland's Sanna Marin, 34, is world's youngest PM; check out other heads of state under 40

Sanna Marin, Finland's Transport Minister has been selected to lead the Social Democratic party. She is expected to be sworn in as Prime Minister of the Northern European nation this week. The 34-year-old will not only become the youngest PM of Finland, but will be the youngest head of state of an country in the world. Here are some of the youngest serving leaders in the world, and believe it or not, they are all under 40. (Image: Reuters)