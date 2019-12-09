App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Finland's Sanna Marin, 34, is world's youngest PM; check out other heads of state under 40

Sanna Marin, who will become the Prime Minister of Finland, is the youngest head of state in the world. Check out the youngest serving leaders from across the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sanna Marin, Finland’s transport minister, has been selected to lead the Social Democratic party. She is expected to be sworn in this week. After being sworn in, the 34-year-old, will become the country's Prime Minister. At the age of 34, Marin will become the world’s youngest Prime Minister. The following slideshow provides an overview of the world's youngest-serving leaders. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

Sanna Marin, Finland's Transport Minister has been selected to lead the Social Democratic party. She is expected to be sworn in as Prime Minister of the Northern European nation this week. The 34-year-old will not only become the youngest PM of Finland, but will be the youngest head of state of an country in the world. Here are some of the youngest serving leaders in the world, and believe it or not, they are all under 40. (Image: Reuters)

Oleksiy Honcharuk | Post: Prime Minister of Ukraine | Age: 35 (Image: Reuters)
2/8

Oleksiy Honcharuk | Post: Prime Minister of Ukraine | Age: 35 (Image: Reuters)

Nayib Bukele| Post: President of El Salvador| Age: 35 (Image: Reuters)
3/8

Nayib Bukele| Post: President of El Salvador | Age: 38 (Image: Reuters)

Jacinda Ardern| Post: Prime Minister of New Zealand| Age: 39 (Image: Reuters)
4/8

Jacinda Ardern | Post: Prime Minister of New Zealand | Age: 39 (Image: Reuters)

Fritz William Michel| Post: Prime Minister of Haiti | Age: 39 (Image: Reuters)
5/8

Fritz William Michel | Post: Prime Minister of Haiti | Age: 39 (Image: Reuters)

Fritz William Michel| Post: Prime Minister of Costa Rica | Age: 39 (Image: Reuters)
6/8

Carlos Alvarado Quesada | Post: President of Costa Rica | Age: 39 (Image: Reuters)

Xavier Espot Zamora| Post: Prime Minister of Andorra| Age: 39 (Image: Reuters)
7/8

Xavier Espot Zamora | Post: Prime Minister of Andorra | Age: 39 (Image: Reuters)

Leo Varadkar| Post: Taoiseach of Ireland| Age: 39 (Image: Reuters)
8/8

Leo Varadkar | Post: Taoiseach of Ireland | Age: 39 (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 05:36 pm

tags #Politics #Slideshow #World leaders

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.