Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Find solutions to problems being faced by youth: Rahul Gandhi to govt

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over a media report which claimed that unemployment rate has gone up in August as rural jobs dipped.

PTI

The Congress on Friday hit out at the government over the alleged rise in unemployment and poverty, as it demanded that solutions must be provided for the problems being faced by the youth.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over a media report which claimed that unemployment rate has gone up in August as rural jobs dipped.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the government over the alleged rise in unemployment and privatisation.

Close

She raised the issue of Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Exams allegedly being in a state of limbo. She raised the issue of Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Exams allegedly being in a state of limbo. ”2017- No appointments till now under SSC CGL.

2018 – Even results are not out of the CGL exam. 2019 – CGL exam was not held. 2020 SSC CGL – No vacancies taken out,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"If vacancies come out, then no exams. If exams take place, then no results. If results come out, then no recruitment,” she said.

"The future of the youth is being ruined by private sector layoffs and a halt on government recruitment, but the government is serving lies in advertisements and speeches to hide the truth,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted with the hashtag ’stop privatization’.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi appealed to the Narendra Modi government for "employment, reinstatement, results of exams”.

”Provide solutions to the problems being faced by the youth of the country,” he tweeted. Meanwhile, Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked the government over alleged rise in poverty.

He cited growth and poverty figures from the UPA era to hit out at the current dispensation. Citing a UN report, he said it shows a rapid rise in poverty among women.

He also claimed that according to the International Labour Organization, 40 crore Indians are being pushed below the poverty line.

The Congress has stepped up its attack on the government after the country’s economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 01:54 pm

