MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Fighting challenges in life resolutely is real win: PM Modi to speech impaired woman

Vandana, a 23-year-old from Surat, Gujarat, sent the picture of the rangoli to the prime minister and was elated to get a reply. She got a lot of inspiration from it, her brother Kishanbhai Patel said.

PTI
January 06, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

"Challenges keep coming up in life, but even in adverse circumstances if we don't give up and fight resolutely then that is our real victory," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in a letter to a hearing and speech impaired woman who sent a picture of a 'rangoli' portrait of the PM made by her on Diwali.

Vandana, a 23-year-old from Surat, Gujarat, sent the picture of the rangoli to the prime minister and was elated to get a reply. She got a lot of inspiration from it, her brother Kishanbhai Patel said.

He said his sister is suffering from hearing and speech impairment since birth and is learning art at a coaching institute.

Vandana's life-like rangoli of the prime minister was appreciated by several people.

Rangoli is an art form in which patterns and portraits are created using coloured rice powder, sand or flowers.

Close

In a letter to Vandana, the prime minister, while encouraging her, said that obstacles and challenges keep coming up in life, but even in adverse circumstances if we don't give up and fight resolutely then that is our real victory.

He also wished a bright future for Vandana and hoped that she scales new heights in the field of art and education.

In her letter to the prime minister, Vandana described him as an inspiration.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Jan 6, 2021 12:29 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.