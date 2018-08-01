5 lives lost, 8 attempt suicide over Maratha quota demand

A 35-year-old man committed suicide while eight others attempted self-immolation on July 31 in Beed and Latur districts, respectively.

According to an Indian Express report, Superintendent of Police (SP) Beed said that Abhijit Deshmukh (35) committed suicide and left behind a suicide note where he expressed support for quota for Marathas and mentioned that he was unemployed and had unpaid bank loans.

In Latur district, eight protestors reportedly attempted to set themselves on fire outside the Tehsildar office at Ausa. They doused themselves with kerosene and were about to set themselves on fire, when police arrived at the scene and took them into custody. Latur’s SP said that he had to convince protestors that the police would take the matter up with the government to deter them from taking any drastic step.

The agitation by the Maratha community over reservations is gaining ground and Deshmukh’s suicide is the fifth in connection with the issue.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the quota demand needs to stand Constitutional and legally examined before it can be considered valid.

Protests restarted on July 30, when Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray called on the government to enforce Maratha reservation by holding a special session of the Assembly. He added that an ordinance should be issued without waiting for the State Backward Class Commission’s report.

Fadnavis said that the commission’s report is necessary and without it, the larger cause of the Maratha community would be defeated. He added that the government is "sincerely" supporting the demand for Maratha reservation and it "honestly" intends to provide the community reservation.

The CM confirmed that a 1,200-page document had been submitted to the court, which provided a historic background of the Marathas. This would substantiate their social and economic backwardness.

On July 29, a 38-year-old allegedly committed suicide in Nanded district, while another man, aged 35, took his own life by jumping in front of a moving train in Aurangabad, reportedly over the same demand.

Last week, two men in Aurangabad committed suicide seeking reservation for the Maratha community, while another protester, who was injured during protests in Navi Mumbai died on July 26.