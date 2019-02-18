App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

FERA case: SC stays trial court proceedings against TTV Dhinakaran

A bench headed by Chief Justice issued notice to Dhinakaran and sought his reply on the petition filed by ED challenging the Madras High Court order of June 25, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on February 18 stayed the proceedings of a Chennai court relating to the 1996 Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) case lodged against AMMK leader TV Dhinakaran.

A bench headed by Chief Justice issued notice to Dhinakaran and sought his reply on the petition filed by ED challenging the Madras High Court order of June 25, 2018.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna, was not in agreement with the Enforcement Directorate that the trial should continue during the pendency of the appeal before the apex court.

The probe agency had filed an appeal against the high court order by which lower court was directed to order the ED to provide copies of the documents of the case to Dhinakaran.

The high court had also dispensed with the appearance of Dhinakaran except when ordered by the trial court.

The case against Dhinakaran was that he allegedly acquired $1,04,93,313 in foreign exchange without obtaining permission from the Reserve Bank of India and deposited it in the current account of Dipper Investments Ltd., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and having account with Barclays Bank in UK.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #India #Politics #SC

