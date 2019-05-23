App
Co-Partners

Medlife
Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Feel like a batsman who has scored century while his team has lost, says Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who seemed headed for a win from Thiruvananthapuram, said he feels like a batsman who has scored a century while his team has lost.

Tharoor's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

"As my lead nears 50,000 with 72 percent counted, I feel like a batsman who has scored a century while his team has lost! It's a bittersweet emotion I will take some time to reflect on," Tharoor tweeted.

Tharoor, who is eyeing a third straight win from Thiruvananthapuram, was leading by 48,731 votes over his nearest rival of the BJP.

First Published on May 23, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

