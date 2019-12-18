App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fearing defeat in Delhi Assembly polls, Opposition spreading violence: Arvind Kejriwal

"The whole country knows who is capable of causing riots," Kejriwal said, and appealed to the people of Delhi to defeat such forces and maintain peace.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Wednesday that the "opposition" was "spreading violence" in the national capital after sensing defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Kejriwal claimed that the AAP was headed for a huge victory in Delhi, which has scared the "opposition".

"The whole country knows who is capable of causing riots," Kejriwal said, and appealed to the people of Delhi to defeat such forces and maintain peace.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi Assembly polls #India #Politics

