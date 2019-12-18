Fearing defeat in Delhi Assembly polls, Opposition spreading violence: Arvind Kejriwal

"The whole country knows who is capable of causing riots," Kejriwal said, and appealed to the people of Delhi to defeat such forces and maintain peace.
AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Wednesday that the "opposition" was "spreading violence" in the national capital after sensing defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Kejriwal claimed that the AAP was headed for a huge victory in Delhi, which has scared the "opposition"."The whole country knows who is capable of causing riots," Kejriwal said, and appealed to the people of Delhi to defeat such forces and maintain peace.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 01:12 pm