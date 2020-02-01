App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

FDI in education bad idea, will lead to westernisation: RSS-affiliate SJM

Barring the promotion of FDI in education, SJM's co-convener Ashwani Mahajan appreciated the budget proposals

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Saturday opposed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement that the government will encourage FDI in education, saying it is a "bad idea" and will lead to "westernisation" of education. Barring the promotion of FDI in education, SJM's co-convener Ashwani Mahajan appreciated the budget proposals.

He praised the government for reviewing free-trade agreements, saying they were not in interest of the country. He said the 16-point action plan proposed in the Budget to create income and employment in rural areas, particularly in fisheries, horticulture and other non-farm activities, is a "welcome move."

"FDI in education is wrong. It is a bad idea and we oppose this proposal," Mahajan told PTI.

Close

"We should not allow foreigners to enter our education sector. This will lead to westernisation of education and will not be in national interest."

related news

Presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said the government will encourage external commercial borrowings and FDI in education to finance infrastructure and to be able to deliver high-quality education.

Mahajan said this was considered to be the "most difficult budget" of this decade but was presented in a confident manner.

A broad vision was seen in the form of provisions for corporate world, foreign investors, infrastructure, personal tax reforms etc. and also the efforts to increase the income of the common man and support the rural economy, he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:26 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.