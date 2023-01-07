 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Fauja Singh Sarari resigns as Punjab Cabinet Minister

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST

Sarari has resigned from the cabinet of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, confirmed a senior leader of the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP).

Representational image. (Image source: Shutterstock)

Punjab Minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigned from the Cabinet on Saturday, months after he was embroiled in a controversy over an audio clip in which he allegedly discussed ways to "trap" some contractors in order to "extort" money.

Sarari has resigned from the cabinet of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, confirmed a senior leader of the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP).

AAPs Punjab unit spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said Sarari has resigned from the cabinet, citing "personal reasons".

Sources said Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh was likely to replace Sarari, who held portfolios including horticulture and food processing.

A purported audio clip of an alleged conversation between Sarari and his former close aide, discussing ways to "trap" some contractors involved in food grain transportation through some officials to "extort money" from them, had surfaced in September.

Sarari (61), a retired policeman, was elected to the Punjab Assembly from Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur. He had defeated SAD candidate Vardev Singh by 10,574 votes.