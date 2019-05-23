App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 91

    (181 seats to win)

  • OTH: 98

    (174 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Farooq Abdullah wins Srinagar seat by over 70,000 votes

Abdullah polled 1,06,750 votes, while his his nearest rival PDP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin polled 36,700 votes, an election official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on May 23 won the election to the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency by trouncing his nearest rival by over 70,000 votes, entering the lower house of Parliament for the fourth time.

Abdullah polled 1,06,750 votes, while his his nearest rival PDP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin polled 36,700 votes, an election official said.

He said the NC leader secured a total of 57.14 percent of the total votes polled in the election to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency, which is spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

Mohsin secured 19.64 percent of the total votes polled, the official said.

related news

Abdullah defeated Mohsin by a margin 70,050 votes, he added.

Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference polled 28,773 votes (15.4 percent), while BJP's Khalid Jehangir was at the fourth position with 4,631 votes (2.48 percent), he said.

This is the fourth win in the Lok Sabha elections for the 83-year-old Abdullah -- the three time former chief minister -- who has so far lost an election only once in his 42-year political career since his debut in 1980.

Abdullah was first elected as member of the Lok Sabha in 1980. However, he returned to state politics in the wake of failing health of his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah in 1981. He succeeded as chief minister of the state in September 1982 following his father's death.

Abdullah won in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, but lost to PDP candidate Tariq Hamid Karra in the 2014 elections.

However, he won the 2017 by-polls to Lok Sabha after Karra resigned from the PDP as well the Lok Sabha in 2016.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.