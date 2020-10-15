Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti announce alliance for restoration of J&K's constitutional status

Several mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Farooq Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) announced an alliance for the restoration of Article 370 and the resolution of the Kashmir issue on October 15.

"We have named this alliance as People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the State the rights they held before 5th August 2019," Abdullah said, according to news agency ANI.

The announcement came following a meeting held at Abdullah's residence, which was attended by Mufti, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone, Peoples Movement leader Javaid Mir and CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami.

Abdullah said the alliance also seeks a dialogue between all stakeholders for resolution of the issue pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and other senior leaders of the party were also present at the meeting.

The meeting came two days after Mufti's release from detention after over 14 months. Abdullah said the meeting congratulated the PDP president on her release and said that her detention was "completely illegal and unjustified".

On August 4 last year, ahead of the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 5, all major political parties in Kashmir, except BJP, had met at the residence of Farooq Abdullah amidst uncertainty and tension in the erstwhile state. At that time, the Centre had rushed additional paramilitary forces there while asking all tourists including Amarnath pilgrims to leave the Valley as soon as possible.

The joint statement issued by the political parties, expressing concern over the situation, came to be known as the Gupkar Declaration.