Mar 04, 2018 09:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Farooq Abdullah decries communalisation of politics ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also decried the misuse of religion for political and electoral gains. Elaborating on the attempts by divisive forces in the state with an eye on ensuing elections, Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir has to flourish and progress as a single entity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah today expressed grave concern over “communalisation of politics" ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and cautioned the BJP to desist from "dividing the nation on religious lines".

“A polarised India is detrimental to its growth, progress, unity and peace,” he said during a function at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also decried the misuse of religion for political and electoral gains. Elaborating on the attempts by divisive forces in the state with an eye on ensuing elections, Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir has to flourish and progress as a single entity.

On the rape and murder of a minor girl in the state's Kathua district recently, the NC chief said a dangerous trend was being set wherein the culprits were using religion as a shield to escape law of the land.

A special police officer was among two persons arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in January.

