you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers reeling under debt as UP govt looks the other way: Priyanka

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 12 hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over a farmer reportedly committing suicide after he could not repay a bank loan. She alleged that the farmers are reeling under debt while the Yogi Adityanath dispensation is looking the other way.

"On one hand, the BJP government waived loans worth Rs 76,000 crore of a few rich friends in one stroke and on the other hand our farmers in UP are forced to commit suicide due to the pressure of a debt of Rs 35,000," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This is injustice. The farmers have been reeling under debt and the UP government is looking the other way," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress general secretary in-charge UP East tagged a media report which said that a farmer could not repay the loan of Rs 35,000 and under pressure from the bank, consumed poison to end his life.

Her allegation of waiving of loans of the rich was in reference to reports that claimed that SBI has written off bad loans worth Rs 76,600 crore of 220 defaulters who owed more than Rs 100 crore each.

First Published on Oct 12, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #BJP #Business #Congress #Economy

