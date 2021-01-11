Farmers' Protest: Supreme Court to consider petitions seeking removal of agitating farmers

Supreme Court of India (SC).

All eyes will be on the Supreme Court as a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will on January 11 consider a batch of petitions seeking removal of protesting farmers from Delhi borders. Another set of petitions challenging the three agri-reform laws is also listed before the Chief Justice.

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 8 remained inconclusive as the Centre ruled out repealing the three laws. The Centre said it would consider repealing the laws only if the top court termed them illegal. The government has said that it will follow directions of the top court in the matter.

In an earlier hearing on December 17, the Supreme Court had suggested that Centre should put on hold the implementation of the three laws to facilitate talks. The Court also observed that it was thinking about setting up a neutral committee to hold talks.

In the last two meetings between the farmers' union leaders and Centre, while the government reiterated that it was ready for a clause-by-clause discussion on the laws, the farmers were adamant on their demand of repealing all the three laws which they said were the key reason for the ongoing protests that started in November last year.

The two sides had arrived at some common ground in the sixth round of talks held on December 30 with the government agreeing on two of the four demands of farmers – removing stubble burning penalty on farmers and withdrawing provisions in the draft Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020, which intend to change the mode of subsidy payment to farmers.

The Samyukt Kisan Union, the umbrella body of farmers’ unions protesting on Delhi borders has threatened that the farmers will lead a tractor parade into Delhi, and across the country, on January 26, if the remaining two demands are not met.

The next round of meeting will be held on January 15.

Thousands of farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points for more than a month, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices for their crops.

Farmers have threatened that, if their demands were not met, they would march in their tractors at Rajpath during the Republic Day parade.