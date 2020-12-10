Farmers' protest | Ready for 'open-minded' discussions, Centre to protesting farmers

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Image: Twitter)

The Centre on December 10 said that it was ready to continue discussions with the protesting farmers over the contentious provisions in the three farm laws.

The two Union ministers, Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal, who addressed reporters, did not say anything about repealing the laws, a demand that the farmers have been insisting on. They, instead, appealed to the farmers' union leaders to end the protest and go through the proposed amendments that the government wants to incorporate in the farm laws.

"We sent a proposal to farmers. They wanted that laws be repealed. The government is ready for open-minded discussions on provisions the farmers have objected to. We want to reiterate that the three farm laws don't affect APMCs or MSP. We tried to explain this to farmers in the earlier meetings," Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

The minister was referring to the December 9 proposal of the government in which it had offered to give a "written assurance" that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement will continue, among other assurances.

The farmers' union leaders had rejected the proposal saying nothing short of repeal in the three farm laws will end the protest. The farmers, in fact, threatened to intensify their protest, calling for a nationwide sit-in across the country on December 14.

The farmers have also threatened that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur Highway on or before December 12.

Tomar said that the purpose of the press conference was to convey to the agitating farmers that the Centre was willing to discuss and solve issues through dialogue. He said he was hopeful that the stalemate might end soon.

“Any law cannot be entirely defective. The government is ready to discuss the provisions that may adversely affect the farmers,” Tomar said when asked if the three farm laws will be repealed.

Citing the recent victory in Rajasthan local body polls, Piyush Goyal said that farmers of the country had benefited from the farm laws enacted in September.

“The recent results of elections in Rajasthan make this evident that farmers of the country have trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said echoing the remarks made by BJP President JP Nadda on December 9.

The BJP won 1,989 seats in the Panchayat Samiti polls in Rajasthan, while the ruling Congress could win 1,852 seats. Of the 222 Panchayat Samitis for which the polls were held, the BJP won absolute majority in 93 while the Congress could win only 81.

The Narendra Modi government, which projected the three farm laws as the long-overdue reforms in the agriculture sector, has failed to convince farmers in many rounds of talks held so far.

The ministers, in the press conference, tried to convince farmers that the laws will not affect the present system of procurement on MSP.

"It is being projected that the land of farmers will be occupied by industrialists. Contract farming has been going on for long in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, but there has never been such experience," Tomar said, adding that the Centre has "already made provision in the Act that agreement under these laws will only be between processors and farmers' produce".

The farmers’ unions reiterated that they would not talk with the Centre unless the demand of repealing the laws comes on table.

"No further talks with the Centre till the proposal of repealing of farm laws comes on the table. Not just the Centre is troubling us, but even Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan governments are disturbing our agitation. There are deliberate attempts by state governments to disrupt the farmers' agitation. We will give the state governments a fitting reply when the time comes. Right now, our fight is with the Centre. We are focusing on that,” farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said.

Tens of thousands of farmers continue to stay put along Delhi borders for the fifteenth straight day on December 10. The farmers had on December 8 enforced a four-hour long national shutdown - Bharat Bandh, in support of their demands.

The sixth round of talks between the Centre, and Union leaders scheduled to take place on December 9 was cancelled after an “informal” meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a section of farmer leaders on December 8 failed to break the deadlock.