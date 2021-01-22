Farmers' Protest | Centre, farmers to hold round 11 of talks on farm laws today

File image of the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi. (Image: AP)

The crucial meeting between Centre and farmers' union leaders will take place on January 22, a day after protesting farmers rejected the government's proposal to suspend the implementation of farm laws for 18 months.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' unions, at its general body meeting on January 21 rejected the government's proposal and reiterated nothing less than the repeal of the three farm laws is acceptable to the farmers who have been protesting at various Delhi borders points for about two months now.

In the tenth round of talks between the two sides on January 20, the government offered a proposal to suspend the implementation of recently passed agri reforms for 18 months.

"A full repeal of three central farm acts and enacting a legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement in the meeting," said the joint body of farmer unions in a statement.

The statement said that the body had reiterated its plan to carry out a parade on the outer ring road of Delhi on Republic Day despite the Delhi Police's request to not conduct the parade.

Soon after the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading the team of three union ministers in the negotiations, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence.

Sources said the government might offer a further extension in the delay in the implementation of the farm laws. The meeting will be held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan from 12 noon.

The top court had on January 12 ordered a stay on the implementation of the three farm laws until further orders besides setting up a committee of experts that will talk to both sides and suggest changes where ever needed in the enactments as opposed by the farmers. The farmers refused to appear before the committee. They alleged that all the four members of the SC-appointed committee were pro-laws

Thousands of farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 26, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

The SC-appointed committee began consultations and held its first meeting with ten farmer unions from eight states on January 21.

The two sides had arrived at some common ground in the sixth round of talks held on December 30 with the government agreeing on two of the four demands of farmers – removing stubble burning penalty on farmers and withdrawing provisions in the draft Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020, which intend to change the mode of subsidy payment to farmers.