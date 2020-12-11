Farmers’ Protest: BJP, RSS to launch nationwide farmer outreach to allay fears on new farm laws

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi border for two weeks, demanding a repeal of the three laws recently passed by the Centre.

The farmer wings of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamasevak Sangh (RSS) are planning an aggressive outreach programme through press conferences and ‘chaupals’ or open meetings across districts of the country to allay fears on the contentious farm laws.

As many as 700 press conferences and 700 open meetings will be organised in the coming days.

“BJP to organise press conferences and 'chaupals' (open meetings) in all the districts of the country on the new farm bills from today. 700 press conferences and 700 'chaupals' to be organised in the coming days,” news agency ANI said on December 11.

This comes after Centre’s several rounds of talks with protesting farmers’ union leaders failed. Tens of thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws staying put along Delhi borders for more than two weeks now.

The BJP’s Kisan Morcha will hold meetings in villages while the RSS- backed Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has asked all its units to help farmers in procurement and payment issues, according to reports.

“We were waiting for the talks between the government and the farmers to be fruitful. Now we will hold meetings in villages to clear anxieties about the laws,” BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar, who is president of BJP’s Kisan Morcha told ET.

RSS-backed Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has sought amendments in the laws but did not support the nationwide shutdown earlier this week. The BKS office-bearers said it has already started the outreach programme.

The Centre on December 10 said that it was ready to continue discussions with the protesting farmers over the contentious provisions in the three farm laws.

The farmers' union leaders have rejected the Centre's amendment proposal asserting nothing less than a repeal of the three farm laws will end the protests. They even threatened to intensify their protests in the coming days.

The farmers continue to stay put along Delhi borders for the sixteenth straight day on December 11. The farmers had on December 8 enforced a four-hour-long national shutdown - Bharat Bandh, in support of their demands.

The sixth round of talks between the Centre, and Union leaders scheduled to take place on December 9 was cancelled after an “informal” meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a section of farmer leaders on December 8 failed to break the deadlock.