Farmers' Protest: Agitating farmers all set to take out the Republic Day tractor rally

The protesting farmers are all set to take out their tractor march on January 26 in support of their demands-- the repeal of the three farm laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

The march, they said, will, however, not enter Central Delhi. The ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade' or the 'Farmers' Republic Parade' as it has been termed, will start peacefully only after the official Republic Parade is over, they said.

Delhi Police said on January 24 that it has allowed the farmers’ tractor march in the city on Republic Day, with elaborate security arrangements in place. Three routes were finalised after a week of meetings between farmers and senior police officers.

A five-layer security cover comprising of border pickets, inner, middle and outer security has been deployed in and around the city to maintain law and order during the Republic Day event and the proposed tractor march. It will be for the first time in more than five decades that the Republic Day event is being held without a chief guest.

"We should consider farmers as chief guest today," said Yogendra Yadav, president of Swaraj Abhiyan and one of the leaders of the protest.

The farmers, who have started entering Delhi from three border points—Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, said they expect around two lakh tractors to participate in the march as a show of strength.

The first march will start from Singhu border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport nagar towards Kanjhawala Chowk, KMP expressway before coming back to Singhu border covering a distance of 62 kilometres

The second march will start from Tikri Border and pass through Nangloi, Baprola Village, Najafgarh nd KMP Expressway covering 64 km for the march.

The third march from Ghazipur border will touch some parts of NH-24 where it will turn towards ISBT Anand Vihar and Lal Kuan to reach KGP Expressway (Eastern Peripheral Expressway) covering a distance of 46 kilometres.

61 दिन से चल रहे किसान आंदोलन ने शांति और सद्भाव की मिसाल पेश की है। यह पूरा आंदोलन एकता और भाईचारे से चला है। अपने हक के लिए 26 जनवरी को किसानों द्वारा आयोजित रैली के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं।

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 25, 2021

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on January 25 that insensitive policies of the Modi government were to blame for the protesting farmer unions' decision to take out a tractor parade on Republic Day.

Farmer Union leader Darshan Pal said that the farmers were firm on their demand of repeal of the three farm laws.

The farmers’ unions have also announced a foot march to the Parliament on February 1, the day government will be presenting Union Budget 2021-22.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmers’ unions, said only tractors and trolleys with tableaux will be allowed in the march; no one should carry a weapon, “not even sticks”; and maximum of five people can ride on one tractor.

“No one will ride on the bonnet, bumper or roof of tractors,” it said in a statement.

Thousands of farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points for over two months, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

Enacted in September 2020, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers, however, have expressed their apprehension that these laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of minimum support price and do away with the 'mandi' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Eleven rounds of talks between farmers’ unions and centre have so far failed to end the impasse.