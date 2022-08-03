Farmers' mahapanchayat warns of stir if poll promises not fulfilled

A splinter group of the Bharatiya Kisan Union held a major farmers' congregation in western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor to highlight the woes of the peasant community.

The BKU (non-political) raised issues pertaining to sugar mills, pending sugarcane dues, power supply and electricity bills among others during the 'kisan mahapanchayat', its office-bearers said.

"During the run up to the Uttar Pradesh elections earlier this year, the BJP had promised relief to farmers but the Yogi Adityanath government has not delivered on them yet," BKU (non-political) leader Digamber Singh said.

"If the government does not provide relief to farmers on these issues, we will launch a campaign against it across the state," Singh said, addressing hundreds of farmers at the Bijnor mahapanchayat.

BKU (non-political), a registered group, was formed earlier this year after its split from the Naresh Tikait-led BKU. Saurabh Upadhyay of the BKU (non-political) said the new faction is not part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha but has pledged support to it and the BKU.