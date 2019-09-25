App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 10:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers interest limited to ads under BJP govt in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka's scathing criticism came over a media report that a farmer's son committed suicide in Saharanpur over alleged harassment by the electricity department and the police.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on September 25 alleged that under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh the issue of farmers interest was only limited to advertisements and billboards. Her scathing criticism came over a media report that a farmer's son committed suicide in Saharanpur over alleged harassment by the electricity department and the police.

"The issue of farmers interest under the Uttar Pradesh BJP (government) has been limited only to advertisements and billboards," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The farmers are not getting their dues. They do not get proper electricity supply, but their electricity bills have been hiked. They have been cheated in the name of the loan waiver. And they are also being insulted," the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern UP alleged.

Close

Earlier on September 24, the Congress leader had attacked the UP government, saying there had been a rise in criminal incidents and the Yogi Adityanath dispensation was unable to rein in crime.

related news

She had also slammed the state government over crimes against women, alleging that incidents of rape are also on the rise.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 10:20 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

