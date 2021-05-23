MARKET NEWS

Opposition parties back farmers' countrywide protest on May 26, urge Centre to resume talks

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called a countrwide protest on May 26 to mark the completion of six months of their agitation against the Centre's farm reform laws.

Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
File image of protesting farmers

Twelve Opposition parties including the Congress have backed the countrywide protest called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) - an amalgamation of 32 farmer unions - on May 26.

In a joint statement issued by the Opposition parties on May 23, they called upon the Centre to reinitiate the talks with the protesting agrarian bodies.

"The Central Government must stop being obdurate and immediately resume talks with the SKM," they demanded.

The statement was signed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, JD(S)' HD Deve Gowda, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, DMK's MK Stalin, JMM's Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, CPI's D Raja and CPI(M)'s Sitharam Yechury.

Also Read | Farmer unions seek PM Modi's intervention to resume talks, vow to intensify protests from May 26

The protest on May 26 has been called by the SKM to observe the completion of six months since the agitation was started. The Morcha plans to observe the day as "black day" to mark its angst against the Centre.

Scores of protesters from Punjab and neighbouring states area heading towards Delhi to join the demonstration planned on May 26, reports claimed.

"We extend our support to the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to observe a countrywide protest day on May 26 marking the completion of six months of the heroic peaceful Kisan struggle," the joint statement issued by the Opposition parties stated.

"We demand the immediate repeal of the farm laws and the legal entitlement to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of C2+50 per cent as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission," they added.

The 12 opposition parties had also sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12, demanding the immediate repeal of farm laws.
Moneycontrol News
first published: May 23, 2021 08:02 pm

