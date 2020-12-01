Farmer protest update: Sombir Sangwan resigns as Haryana's Pashudhan Board Chairman in support of movement

Sangwan Khap Pradhan & Dadri MLA Sombir Sangwan has resigned as Haryana's Pashudhan Board Chairman in support of ongoing farmers movement.

Sangwan said, "I've resigned as Haryana Pashudhan Board Chairman in support of ongoing farmers movement. Today morning at 10 am, all members of Sangwan Khap will proceed to Delhi & we will support protesting farmers till the very end".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 30, sought to alleviate farmers' fears pointing out that the government's decisions are meant to improve their lives and the new agricultural reforms will give them better legal protection.

Farmers have been protesting against a newly enacted farm law bill at the borders of the national capital. Due to this protest the supply of vegetables and fruits to the Delhi from other states has been impacted and it has been halved at Azadpur Mandi, one of Delhi's largest wholesale market, owing to the protest by farmers at the Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital for the last five days.

NDA ally Hanuman Beniwal, the convener of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) threatens to quit NDA, appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw the three farm laws immediately and implement all the recommendations made by the Swaminathan Commission.

The protest by thousands of farmers who have stayed put at various border points of Delhi for the sixth consecutive day on December 1 against the Centre’s new agriculture reform laws may act as superspreader’ event for coronavirus infection, say experts.